Chandigarh [India], February 1 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was expectedly "quite disappointing".

He said the average person does not understand the budget well, and what matters to him is the rising prices of essential commodities and declining incomes. Unfortunately, the budget has failed to address these basic things, he added.

Reacting to the budget, Warring said, the Finance Minister did not mention Punjab even once in her speech. He pointed out that the budget was presented on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Punjab to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, the press note stated.

"While the Prime Minister was making tall claims in Punjab, his Finance Minister was belying those claims inside the parliament", he noted while pointing out that Punjab did not get anything in this budget, not even a mention.

As the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab coincided with the presentation of the Union Budget, he should have announced the establishment of a university in Guru Raivdas' name in Punjab. The budget speech doesn't align with the claims made by the Prime Minister in Punjab.

He said the union government could have addressed farmers' issues, such as the long-pending promise of guaranteed MSP for crops, but it was overlooked.

The Punjab Congress president said, more than the financial statement, the Union Finance Minister appeared to have made an "electoral statement" aimed at the forthcoming elections in five states.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget. (ANI)

