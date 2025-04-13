Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, visited the police station in Chheharta and Gharinda in Amritsar as part of the state police's night domination exercise.

Posting about the visit on X, DGP Yadav said he interacted with the on-duty personnel, inspected surveillance infrastructure, and checked preparedness for effective monitoring.

"Interacted with the on-duty personnel and conducted an impromptu review of the functioning of both police stations. Inspected surveillance infrastructure to assess preparedness for effective monitoring. Ensuring public safety remains our foremost priority," the DGP's post read.

He highlighted how the morale of the Punjab Police has remained high throughout.

During the DGP's visit, he told reporters how officials are conducting checks across the state and highlighted how work has been going on to counter Pakistan "breaching the peace" from the border.

"Senior officials are conducting checks across the state. Pakistan is continuously moving to breach the peace of the state, and we are working continuously to prevent them from succeeding in their plans," he told reporters.

Yadav further added, "Our team is alert against fighting the drugs issue in the state. Our efforts are to keep the state safe and secure. We are also installing CCTV cameras, to monitor things more closely.

The DGP's visit comes amidst the Punjab Police's ongoing campaign against drug abuse, 'Operation Satark.'

On April 12, senior police officials patrolled areas in the state to ensure the safety of the public.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, while speaking to ANI, said, "Operation Satark has been launched across Punjab on the directions of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav...The operations have been planned to ensure the safety of the public...Police personnel have been deployed at Bathinda Junction railway station...We will be conducting a search operation at the Bathinda Junction railway station."

In the past few days, Punjab Police have arrested multiple drug peddlers and smugglers in various districts of the state, seizing drugs and money worth lakhs of rupees. (ANI)

