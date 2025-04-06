Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Sunday apprehended a drug smuggler and recovered two kilograms of heroin along with other items after an encounter with the CIA Fazilka team near Ladhuka Bridge, officials said.

In a post on X, the Director General of Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav, said, "In a major breakthrough, Fazilka Police recovers 2 Kg Heroin from a drug smuggler after a brief encounter with CIA Fazilka team near Ladhuka Bridge."

Also Read | MA Baby Elected CPM's Sixth General Secretary, First From Minority Group.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1908879734206845094

"Police team swiftly apprehends the drug smuggler who opened fire at police party, leading to the suspect being injured during the exchange of fire. The accused tried to flee on a motorcycle and fired two rounds at the police party. In self-defense, the team responds with two shots," the DGP said.

Also Read | 'What Will Happen by Beating Peon or Watchman?': Sanjay Raut Slams Raj Thackeray Over U-Turn on Marathi Language Agitation.

The DGP further mentioned that along with two kg of Heroin, one .32 bore pistol, four live cartidges, two empty shells and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession.

"Punjab Police upholds a zero-tolerance stance against drugs, committed to public safety and well-being," DGP Yadav asserted.

Continuing the war against drugs "Yudh Nashian Virudh" waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate drug menace from state consecutively for the 37th day, Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at 337 locations leading to the arrest of 54 drug smugglers after registration of 37 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

As per an official release, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,169 in just 37 days.

Police teams have also recovered 411 grams of heroin, 1617 intoxicant tablets/pills and Rs 34,400 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Subcommittee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)