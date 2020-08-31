Batala (Pb), Aug 31 (PTI) Five police personnel, including two ASIs and one deployed with the chief minister's security, were among six people arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man following a road rage incident involving the deceased's relative, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the policemen in two vehicles were trying to overtake a car being driven by a woman, posted as an excise inspector, near Bhagwanpur village here, police said.

When they could not get their way, the irate policemen, who were said to be drunk, later stopped the woman's car and started damaging it, police said.

The woman called her brother-in-law Gurmej Singh to the spot and heated verbal exchanges took place, said police.

One of the policeman allegedly fired a shot with a .30 bore pistol which hit Gurmej, who later succumbed to the bullet wounds, said police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurinderbir Singh said all of them have been arrested.

The accused were identified as Assistant Sub Inspectors Baljit Singh and Ranjeet Singh, both posted at Amritsar traffic police, head constables Avtar Singh and Balkar Singh, posted as gunmen with a retired additional director general of police and Surinder Singh, who is posted with the chief minister's security.

The sixth accused was identified as Simrat Singh, a resident of Batala, said police.

A case under relevant sections including 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Kotli Surat Malhi police station, said police.

Gurmej was a kabaddi player and son of a former Akali sarpanch.

