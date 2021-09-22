Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) The Punjab government has issued directions to the state-owned PRTC to remove posters from buses with pictures of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister of the state, replacing Singh, on Monday.

Posters carrying pictures of the chief minister are pasted on state-owned buses. These posters highlight the welfare schemes and achievements of the state government.

A letter to remove posters of the former CM was issued by the Public Relations Department director to the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) in Patiala on Monday.

