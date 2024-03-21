Chandigarh [India], March 21 (ANI): The Punjab government has issued a show cause notice to State Principal Health Secretary Ajoy Sharma asking for his response for seeking information from Sidhu Moosewala's family on the IVF treatment sought by the family without bringing it to the attention of CM Bhagwant Mann or the state Health Minister.

"In light of provisions of Rules of Business, 1992 and given the significance of the issue involved, you were required to bring it to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble Chief Minister and take their orders regarding further course of action." the letter read.

The state government has asked him to reply the showcause notice within two weeks as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

"However, you proceeded to act in the matter without bringing this issue to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble Chief Minister and without taking any orders from them. This is a serious lapse on your part. Hence, you are asked to Show Cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 should not be initiated against you" the letter said.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had sought a report from the Government of Punjab regarding the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment of Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, and asked them to submit the report to the department. Under Section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years.

Recently, parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab.

In a video posted on Facebook, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said he had all legal documents and was greatly troubled by this enquiry.

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

The AAP Punjab unit in-turn put the onus on the central government for asking for the documents related to the IVF treatment.

"The BJP ruled Central Govt has sought a report from Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Smt. Charan Singh (Late Sidhu Moosewala's mother). CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it's the Central Govt that has asked for the documents. Urge the people to have a look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours" the AAP Punjab unit posted on X.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare order is based on the section 21 of ART (Regulations) act, 2021. Under Section 21 of the ART (Regulations) Act, 2021 General duties of assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks.

The act states that clinics and banks shall perform the procedure to a woman above the age of twenty-one years and below the age of fifty years. Secondly, to a man above the age of twenty-one years and below the age of fifty-five years. (ANI)

