Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced an ambitious project on Saturday to develop world-class streets across the state's cities. He mentioned that, in the initial phase, three major cities -- Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar -- will be covered.

Together, these cities will witness the transformation of 42 kilometers of prominent streets into meticulously designed urban spaces, with an investment of over Rs 140 crore, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 4 Children, Aged Between 8 and 14, Drown in Village Pond in Kutch District; One Missing.

Cheema expressed confidence in the project's potential, stating that, based on the outcomes and public feedback, it would be extended to all cities in Punjab.

He explained that four core activities have been outlined under this project, which will redefine the cities' streetscapes. The roads will undergo comprehensive redesigns to address traffic bottlenecks, ensure uniform road width and enhance drainage systems to prevent recurring damage.

Also Read | Gas Leak Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Couple Dies of Asphyxiation Caused by Geyser Gas Leakage in Hapur.

"The initiative also includes the construction of universally accessible, resilient, and visually appealing footpaths, complemented by landscaping to curb dust pollution. Services such as streetlights, bus stands, and water-supply lines will be realigned to improve aesthetics and functionality. The project includes a robust maintenance plan, where the contractors developing the roads will ensure their upkeep for the next ten years, promoting accountability and long-term quality," said Cheema.

He further added that this initiative would roll out in three distinct phases.

The first phase focuses on design, engaging top urban planners and international experts to draft detailed layouts over a four-month period.

The second phase involves an eight-month construction period, during which leading construction agencies will bring these designs to life in accordance with international standards.

The final phase ensures a decade-long maintenance commitment from the construction agencies, coupled with regular mechanised cleaning using advanced equipment.

The roads in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar have been carefully selected for this transformation.

Amritsar will see the upgradation of a total of 17.5 km of seven stretches, while Ludhiana and Jalandhar will cover 12.4 kilometers and 12.3 km, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)