Ludhiana, May 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed that by nailing corrupt officers, his government has stopped the undue harassment and inconvenience caused to the people of the state.

Addressing a gathering here, Mann said some revenue officers threatened to go on mass leaves or a strike but his government refused to bow before these "corrupt" people as the AAP government has a zero tolerance policy against corruption.

"Blackmailing was not tolerated and severe action was taken against corrupt officers," he said in an apparent reference to revenue officers suspending property registration work in March to protest against the vigilance bureau's action against some of them.

Following the suspension of work, the state government not only suspended some 'tehsildars' and 'naib tehsildars' but also transferred more than 230 revenue officers.

The chief minister said the pressure tactics of revenue officers were not tolerated and exemplary action was taken against them.

These officers harass common people daily, but this will no longer be tolerated, said Mann.

The chief minister said a trial run of of online registration of land deeds was going on in the state and it will soon be implemented across Punjab.

Once operational, it will set a new benchmark in the delivery of public services to people, he said.

