Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Monday said the state government will introduce HAMS technology, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based automated driver license test system to bring more transparency at test tracks.

The Harnessing Automobile for Safety (HAMS) technology includes iris scanning, which will ensure that no one is substituting for actual driving test applicants and this technology is very effective in assessing the driving skills of applicants, he said.

During his visit to the Regional Transport Office in Rupnagar, Bhullar said the government will soon develop this technology.

The minister said ensuring good driving behaviour and skill are the key to improving road safety and keeping these facts in mind, this new initiative will be implemented soon.

Earlier, the minister inspected the test track and instructed RTO Gurvinder Singh Johal that if any employee engages in corruption or shows negligence, immediate action should be taken against him.

Bhullar also interacted with people who had come to the RTO office and inquired in detail about the services.

