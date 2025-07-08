Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government has reversed a key decision taken during the previous Congress regime regarding the security of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

While talking to ANI, Cheema said, "During the Congress party's tenure, a letter was issued agreeing to hand over the security of the Bhakra Beas Management Board, and the then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had said that the security of the Bhakra Beas Dam would be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Today, we have withdrawn that decision."

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would also bring the matter before the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Cheema also announced a series of developmental initiatives, including large-scale recruitment for special education and the promotion of traditional sports. He said that the state cabinet has approved the recruitment of 3,600 special educators to teach children with special needs.

"We have announced 3,600 vacancies to teach them. In the coming time, recruitment will be done for these vacancies, and we will educate those children well so that they can contribute to society," he said.

The minister also highlighted the establishment of two new universities in the state and spoke about legislative steps taken to promote traditional rural sports.

"Regarding the bullock cart race organized at the Kila Raipur Sports Festival, we have also made a new law. In the coming time, this sport will be held across Punjab," Cheema added.

The announcements come amid the government's push to boost employment, strengthen regional traditions, and assert state control over key infrastructure.

Earlier, Cheema was appointed as to leader of the 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee to monitor the war against drugs. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug-free state.

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 200 Police teams, comprising over 1400 police personnel, under the supervision of 96 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 488 locations across the state leading to the registration of 84 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 505 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he added. (ANI)

