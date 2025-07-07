Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) The Punjab cabinet on Monday withdrew the consent for the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the dams in the state by the then Congress government in 2021 and also decided to bring a resolution in the upcoming assembly session against the deployment of the central force at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) dams.

The cabinet also gave a nod to bring a legislation, paving the way for the restart of the bullock cart race at the Kila Raipur sports event in Ludhiana.

Also Read | CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Says 'Promote Togetherness, Not Division' Amid Marathi Language Row.

The council of ministers, led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, held a meeting here.

Talking to reporters in the evening after the cabinet meeting, Cheema said the cabinet withdrew the consent given to the Centre by the then Charanjit Singh Channi government on October 21, 2021 for the deployment of the CISF for the security of the BBMB.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Ex Refuses To Delete Intimate Video in Chandkheda; 1 Arrested, Probe Launched.

"We will bring the resolution in the Punjab assembly against the deployment of CISF," he said.

He said the Punjab Police is a capable force and it will continue to provide security at the dams.

In May, the Centre had sanctioned a contingent of 296 armed CISF personnel for providing a counter-terrorist security cover to the Nangal dam in Punjab amid the standoff between Punjab and Haryana over the sharing of water from the dam.

Later, CM Mann had opposed the move of deploying CISF by the Centre in the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi.

About another decision of the cabinet, Cheema said there was a demand from people for the restart of the bullock cart race at Kila Raipur in Ludhiana.

He said legislation will be brought in the special two-day assembly session beginning July 10.

In the last assembly session in March, the House was informed that formulation of the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2024 is under consideration to resume the traditional annual bullock cart race at the Kila Raipur sports event in Ludhiana.

Bullock cart race has not been taking place at Kila Raipur Sports Festival in Ludhiana district, popularly known as 'mini or rural Olympics'.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned it for being violative of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The Punjab government in 2019 passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill for the resumption of the bullock cart race.

In another move, the cabinet also approved two private universities -- CGC University in Mohali and Rayat and Bahra Professional University in Hoshiarpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)