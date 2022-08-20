Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana governments on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh international airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The decision came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held a meeting over this issue.

In a tweet, CM Mann said, "Punjab and Haryana have agreed to name Chandigarh International airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singhji. Today, had a meeting with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on this issue."

The naming of the Chandigarh international airport was earlier drawn into a controversy.

The Punjab government in 2017 had demanded that the airport should be named as "Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali".

The Haryana government had no objection over the use of Bhagat Singh's name but it had raised its concerns about the use of in the airport's name.

The airport's terminal building falls in Punjab's Mohali town. The Rs 485-crore airport project is a joint venture of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the governments of Punjab and Haryana.

