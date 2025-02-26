New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court has barred Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) from conducting the auction of an industrial plot at IMT Bawal in the state's Rewari city.

The matter pertains to an exporter, Richaco Exports Pvt. Ltd. (petitioner), who filed a Writ Petition stating that on August 1, 2024, HSIIDC advertised for the auction of an industrial plot in Sector-8, IMT Bawal, Rewari, Haryana, Area 13300 square meters, at a reserve price of Rs 16,300 per square meter.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Breakthrough in Reaching Trapped Men in SLBC Tunnel Likely 'Very Soon', Says State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

On August 16, 2024, Richaco Exports deposited Rs 1,08,64,500 as 5 per cent Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) (including processing fee) with HSIIDC.

Thereafter, on November 5, 2024, HSIIDC held the E-Auction and Richaco Exports made last highest bid for the said plot at the bid price of Rs19,300 per square metres which was accepted by HSIIDC. However, on December 2, 2024, HSIIDC rejected the petitioner's said highest bid.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Days Before Wedding, Man Dies in Sleep After Having Dinner With Family in Madhya Pradesh; Victim Died of Silent Heart Attack, Say Doctors.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot appearing for Richaco Exports argued that despite his client being the last successful highest bidder in the E-Auction held in November, 2024, till date HSIIDC has not allotted the plot in question and in December, 2024 HSIIDC erroneously rejected his client's highest bid without assigning any valid reason.

Advocate Gehlot further argued that the said rejection is wrongful and his client being last successful highest bidder has indefeasible right in the plot in question.

He further argued that the alleged 1st reason of rejection given by HSIIDC that 'Less than 5 applications received' is not valid, fair and sufficient, since HSIIDC was aware of receiving less than 5 applications at the time of closing of registration on August 16, 2024, itself and in that case, it should not have conducted the auction on November 5, 2024.

He further argued that the alleged 2nd reason of rejection given by HSIIDC that 'less than expected price received' is also not transparent, fair and reasonable and HSIIDC should have kept the higher expected price as reserve price and HSIIDC has recently again advertised auction of the said plot at the same old reserve price.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot further submitted that the said rejection is arbitrary and irrational and contrary to the law settled by the Supreme Court. He further argued that HSIIDC has no dominus status to dictate unilateral terms and conditions of auction and cannot reject the highest bid as per its discretion.

After hearing submissions, the Division bench comprising Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Vikas Suri of Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 25, 2025, directed HSIIDC to maintain the status quo of the plot in question. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)