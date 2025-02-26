Bhopal, February 26: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man who was about to get married allegedly died in his sleep after suffering a silent heart attack. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday night, February 25, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The victim was identified as Amit Malviya, a resident of the Bairagarh area in the city.

Police officials said that the young man had dinner with his family before going to bed. However, he did not wake up the next morning, reports Free Press Journal. On Wednesday morning, Malviya's mother tried to wake him up, but he did not respond. Following this, she called her elder son, who also tried to wake Amit but failed. Bhopal Shocker: Days Before 1st Wedding Anniversary, Woman Dies by Suicide As Husband Harasses Her for New Bike in MP Capital.

Realising that something was wrong, the family rushed Amit to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police officials said that the deceased man worked as a cleaner at a bank. They also said that the doctors told the family that Amit had suffered a silent heart attack. However, the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the postmortem report.

After an autopsy, cops handed over Malviya's body to his family. During the investigation, cops found that Amit was to get married soon. Malviya's family had also begun preparations for his wedding, but his sudden demise has left the family devastated. After Amit's untimely death, the family cancelled all Shivratri celebrations planned in their area. Bhopal Shocker: CRPF Jawan Ravikant Verma Fatally Shoots Wife Before Turning Revolver on Himself in Rented Misrod Flat.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are awaiting the postmortem report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).