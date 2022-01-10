Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 10 (ANI): Punjab on Monday logged 3,969 new cases taking the tally of active cases in the state to 19,379, stated the Punjab health bulletin.

Ludhiana reported the maximum number of cases with 806 followed by SAS Nagar with 687 and Patiala with 455.

Meanwhile, 304 patients are on oxygen support with 12 are on ventilator support. Seven people died of COVID-19 in Punjab in the last 24 hours- Bathinda-2, Gurdaspur-1, Jalandhar-1, Ludhiana-2, Patiala-1.

The state administered a total of 6,305 the 'precautionary dose' on Monday, according to the state health release. (ANI)

