Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 5,99,573 on Tuesday with 74 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 16,322 as two more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 17, followed by nine each in Amritsar and Mohali and seven in Pathankot, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Empty Liquor Bottles Found Dumped in Mantralaya, Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe into Embarrassing Incident.

The latest deaths were reported from Fazilka and Hoshiarpur, it said.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 460 from 441 on Monday, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah, Demands Immediate Repeal of New Farm Laws.

With 38 more people recovering from COVID-19, the total number of recoveries reached 5,82,791, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 61,992 as five more people tested positive for the disease in the city, the bulletin said.

Tuesday's cases include three that were not reported earlier, it said.

No death was reported in the city. The death toll stands at 811, the bulletin stated.

There are 31 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh. So far, 61,150 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)