Moga, Apr 20 (PTI) Punjab minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Suwidha Kendra here and said corruption in government offices won't be tolerated.

The Minister for Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management said the purpose of his surprise visit was to know problems of the people.

According to a statement, Jimpa said corruption in government offices will not be tolerated.

He directed the incharge of the centre to ensure that people visiting it face no problem.

He also asked senior officials to supervise the working of Suwidha Kendra to ensure its smooth functioning.

The minister asked officers to extend counters to provide services to people within the stipulated time frame.

