Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has written to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging for an immediate repair of the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Dharamshala national highway, an official statement said here on Friday.

This is an important road connecting two states but in a very bad state at many places in and around Hoshiarpur, he said.

The minister said people have staged agitations many a time demanding the repair of the road as many lives have been lost in accidents.

This highway connects two states and pilgrims from all over India use this route to reach many famous temples in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

The same road is also used to go to the Adampur airport.

He said earlier Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh had written a letter regarding the repair of this road but no action has been taken yet.

Jimpa said the state Public Works Department has written a separate letter in detail to the National Highways Authority of India to repair this road.

Considering the importance of this highway, Gadkari should issue instructions to the NHAI for the immediate repair of the road, he demanded.

