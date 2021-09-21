Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IAS and two PCS officers with immediate effect.

The move has come a day after Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister.

Three more officers has been posted in the Chief Minister's Office.

Kamal Kishore Yadav, a 2003-batch IAS officer, has been given the charge of the special principal secretary to the Punjab CM.

He has also been given the charge of the secretary, information and public relations, according to a government order.

Showkat Ahmad Parray, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the additional principal secretary to the CM and Mankanwal Singh Chahal, a 2016-batch Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer, has been given the charge of the deputy principal secretary to the CM.

Two senior IAS officers, Hussan Lal and Rahul Tiwari, were posted as the principal secretary and the special principal secretary to Channi.

The 1994-batch IAS officer, Tejveer Singh, who was earlier the principal secretary to the CM, has been posted as the principal secretary, investment promotion, industries and commerce and information technology.

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who earlier held the charge of the special principal secretary to the CM, has been posted as the secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and defence services welfare.

Dilip Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the principal secretary, science, technology and environment.

He has also been give the charge of the mission director, Tandrust Punjab, in addition to the principal secretary, employment generation and training.

IAS officer Mohammad Tayyab has been posted as the chief executive officer, Punjab Wakf Board.

IAS officer Sumeet Jarangal has been given the charge of the director, information and public relations.

The 2009-batch IAS officer, Isha, has been posted as the deputy commissioner of Mohali, replacing Girish Dayalan.

IAS officer HS Sudan, who is the director general of employment generation and training, has been given the additional charge of the mission director, Punjab Skill Development Mission.

PCS officer Anil Gupta has been posted as the deputy secretary, personnel.

