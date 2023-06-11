Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): In a joint operation, teams of Border Security Force and Punjab Police on Sunday recovered a Pakistani drone in Rajoke village of Tarn Taran district, an official statement said.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

The drone was found to be in a broken condition and had a string attached to it, which was meant to carry a payload.

"On June 11 at about 6 PM, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by BSF with Punjab Police on the outskirt of Rajoke village, Tarn Taran district. During the search, a drone in completely broken condition along with an attached string to carry payload, was recovered from the farming field adjacent to the village," an official statement said.

The recovery came a day after the BSF, on Saturday morning, shot down a drone carrying suspected narcotics from Pakistan along the International Border near Rai village in Amritsar, Punjab.

Earlier, on June 8, the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border in the Amritsar sector.

"On Wednesday, at 9:10 pm, deployed troops of BSF heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," an official statement said. (ANI)

