New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Punjab government has partnered with women rights organisation Breakthrough and J-PAL South Asia to introduce gender sensitisation curriculum in all government schools in the state to reduce gender-based violence and discrimination in the long term.

The curriculum will be based on Breakthrough's 'Taaron Ki Toli' programme that will be introduced as part of the Moral Sciences, Social Studies, and English syllabi for classes 6-8, covering over 4,500 government schools in the state, Breakthrough said in a statement.

"Under the programme, nearly 46,000 teachers will be trained on delivering the curriculum. The programme is expected to reach over a million students in the state. The curriculum consists of a series of interactive, safe, and open discussions to empower adolescents to transform their gender attitudes, aspirations, and behaviours," the statement said.

J-PAL South Asia will conduct an independent process evaluation to generate insights for sustained, high-quality, government implementation.

The statement said the partnership was launched by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the occasion of International Women's Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)