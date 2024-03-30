Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI): Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have averted planned target killings with the arrest of four operatives after an exchange of fire.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on his social media platform X that police also recovered six pistols following the operation.

Also Read | Lured With Promise of Russian Bride and Job, Cousins From Haryana Thrashed, Denied Food and Water For Refusing To Join Army.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1773951880454131988?s=20

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police averts planned target killings with the arrest of 4 operatives of Prema Lahoria -Vicky Gounder Gang after an exchange of fire. Recovery of six pistols," DGP Yadav said.

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari Laid to Rest: Gangster-Turned-Politician Buried in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur Amid Tight Security (Watch Videos).

Punjab's most-wanted criminal Harjinder Singh Bhullar alias Vicky Gounder and his aide Prema Lahoriya were shot dead in an encounter with the police in a village near Muktsar at Punjab-Rajasthan border, in January 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)