Karnal, March 30: In a shocking revelation, two cousins from Haryana, Mukesh (21) and Sunny (24), have alleged that over 200 men, predominantly from South Asia, are being held captive in camps located in a Russian forest on the Russia-Belarus border after being lured with promise of Job and Russian bride. These camps, they claim, are operated by fraudulent immigration agents who coerce the men into joining the Russian army.

TOI reported that the cousins were promised jobs in a hotel in Germany but were instead sent to Bangkok. From there, they were flown to Belarus and then led into Russia through border forests where the camps were established. Seven Indians Drafted Into Joining Russian Military Release Video Seeking Government Assistance To Return to India, Allege Forced Recruitment Into Army.

In these camps, the so-called immigration agents allegedly lure the men with offers of Russian work permits, marriages, and even passports, provided they agree to join the army. The cousins, bearing visible injuries, claim they were subjected to physical and mental abuse, and were denied food and water. When they refused to join the army and fight in Ukraine, they were imprisoned in Moscow for entering Russia without valid travel permits. Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

A Moscow-based lawyer, who charged Rs 6 lakh for his services, helped them secure their release and return home. The lawyer reportedly informed them that these immigration agents are on the Russian payroll, receiving up to Rs 2 lakh for each recruit they enlist to fight in the Ukraine war. The families of Mukesh and Sunny ended up spending Rs 35 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, on their unsuccessful attempts to send them to Germany.

The cousins also revealed that they shared the camp with a teenager from Karnal named Harsh, who claimed that he and six other Indian youths were forcibly deployed to the Russia-Ukraine border. The current whereabouts of Harsh and his friends are unknown.

Following their ordeal, the families of the cousins lodged a complaint with the police, leading to an FIR being filed against six immigration agents, including a woman, under IPC Sections 402 (assembling to commit dacoity) and 420 (cheating). The investigation is currently underway.

