Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 26 (ANI): Punjab Police on Monday arrested Lavish Kumar, a close aide of foreign-based gangsters Arsh Dalla and Jindi Mehandipuria, in a joint operation carried out by counter-intelligence Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur Police, with the help of Gujarat Police.

Lavish Kumar was caught in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

He was working on the orders of Arsh Dalla and was involved in several serious crimes, including firing at people to threaten them and extort money. Multiple cases of murder and "attempted extortion through gunfire" have already been registered against him, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, shared the information in an X post.

Initial investigations revealed that Lavish had recently done a "reconnaissance of a liquor contractor and targeted for a Rs 50 lakh extortion demand". He was in constant contact with foreign-based handlers and was planning to carry out a high-profile crime in Punjab.

"This arrest is a significant step in our ongoing campaign against terrorist-gangster networks with international links," DGP Yadav wrote on X.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to identify additional operatives and trace both backwards and forward linkages.

In a separate incident that took place earlier on Monday, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled an organised crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang, arresting four operatives within eight hours. The arrests were made in connection with the murder of Municipal Councillor Harjinder Singh Dhaman.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled an organised crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within eight hours, four gang operatives were arrested, leading to the swift resolution of the Murder Case of Harjinder Singh Bahman. During a chase near Fatahpur, accused Gurpreet Singh opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, SHO Chheharta retaliated with his service weapon, injuring Gopi in the right leg. The accused was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for medical care and is currently under treatment," said the DGP.

During a chase near Fatahpur, one of the accused, Gopi Singh, opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, SHO Chheharta retaliated, injuring Gopi in the right leg. The accused was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for medical care. One Glock 9mm pistol was recovered from the accused. (ANI)

