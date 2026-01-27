Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) [India], January 27 (ANI): The parents of gangster Goldy Brar were arrested in connection with the ransom threat case in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Shamsher Singh, son of Gurbaksh Singh, and his wife, Preetpal Kaur, residents of Adesh Nagar in Sri Muktsar Sahib, were taken into custody on Monday in connection with an FIR registered on December 3, 2024.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 27, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The case was registered under Sections 308(4), 351(1), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by a resident of Udhekaran village.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged that he has been working in the education department for the past 33 years and claimed that on November 27, 2024, between 10:30 and 11:00 am, while he was on official duty at the school, he received a WhatsApp call from a foreign mobile number. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Bambiha group, confirmed the complainant's identity, and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

The caller allegedly threatened to kill the complainant and his family if the money was not paid. He claimed to have complete information about his family and his residence on Kotkapura Road.

The complainant further stated that he received several similar threatening calls throughout the day, which left him extremely frightened.

Satnam Singh also reportedly told the police that on December 3, 2024, while he was travelling from his village Udhekaran to his workplace, he again received a WhatsApp call from the same foreign number, which he did not answer out of fear.

He said he remained mentally disturbed throughout the day. After consulting with his family, the complainant, along with his brother, approached the Sadar Police Station in Sri Muktsar Sahib and demanded strict legal action against the unknown person who had allegedly repeatedly threatened him with death and demanded ransom.

Sri Muktsar Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana confirmed the arrest of gangster Goldy Brar's parents from Amritsar.

The accused will be produced in the Muktsar court on Tuesday morning.

"Goldy Brar's parents were staying at a hotel near Darbar Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar at the time of their arrest," the SSP said.

"When the FIR was registered, the Bambiha gang and Goldy Brar were working together," SSP informed. He further added that the parents were arrested because they reportedly had no legitimate source of income and were living off the money obtained through ransom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)