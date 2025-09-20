Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 20 (ANI): Punjab Police claimed to have solved the Namish Sarin murder case with the arrest of three accused, including the key suspect, from Batala in Gurdaspur district.

According to officials, an FIR in the case was filed on 18 September after a man was shot dead and another injured near midnight in Amritsar. Acting swiftly, police tracked down the accused with the help of Batala Police and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-Terrorist Operation in Kishtwar, War-Like Stores Recovered in Poonch.

Amritsar Police Commissioner GPS Bhullar told ANI on Friday, "... A very prominent person was murdered in our jurisdiction... An FIR was filed on 18 September, according to which, one person was murdered and one was injured... Working day and night, we solved this case with utmost professionalism. We reached the accused and arrested them from Batala with the help of the Batala Police. When we brought the accused here for weapon recovery, we recovered sophisticated weapons..."

The main accused has been identified as Sudhanshu Sharma alias Brahmin, a resident of Majithia Road of Amritsar. The other two accused arrested in the case were identified as Rajat alias Babbar, r/o Majithia Road, Amritsar, and Aditya Kumar, r/o Amritsar Rural.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Bharat Future City in Hyderabad, Sets USD 3 Trillion Economy Vision.

According to police, Sudhanshu Sharma fired most of the rounds during the murder. After his arrest, he attempted to snatch the service revolver of Senior Constable Guriqbal Singh and opened fire on police personnel. In retaliation, the Station House Officer shot him in the leg in self-defence. He has since been admitted to hospital.

Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)