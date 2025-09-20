Jammu, September 20: An anti-terrorist operation continued on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Kishtwar district while war-like stores of arms/ammunition were recovered by the joint forces in another operation in Poonch district. Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said on its official handle, “Contact with Terrorists. In an Intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 P.M. on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress”.

In another joint operation in Poonch district, war-like stores of arms and ammunition were recovered. “#JointOperation | Recovery of War Like Stores. Alert #WhiteKnightCorps troops while carrying out an Intelligence based joint search operation with #JKP, recovered one weapon (AK Series), four AK magazines, 20 Hand Grenades and other war like stores in Poonch Sector. #SearchOperation in progress”, White Knight Corps said in another post on X. Jammu and Kashmir: 2nd Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Kulgam Encounter Under Operation Guddar, Soldier Injured.

Joint forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in J&K. Drug smugglers and peddlers are also on the radar of the joint forces as it is believed by the Intelligence agencies that funds generated by drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are finally used to sustain terrorists in the UT. The targeting of terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers together with drug smugglers and hawala money racketeers is part of the revised strategy of the joint forces to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror in J&K. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Underway in Guddar Forest in Kulgam; Operation Underway.

In majority of drug smuggling and hawala money operations, the Intelligence agencies have been able to trace the roots to across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB). J&K has an International Border of 240-Km length spread over Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and a 740-Km-long LoC in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora in the Valley and Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division. The BSF guards the International Border while the Army guards the LoC.

