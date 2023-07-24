Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday conducted a special cordon-and-search operation against drug trafficking, anti-social elements and criminals in the Bathinda range.

According to an official statement, the operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The simultaneous operation was conducted from 8 am to 1 pm in both districts of the range -- Bathinda and Mansa. Senior superintendents of police were told to plan the operation in a meticulous manner amid massive deployment of police personnel, it said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Bathinda Range) SPS Parmar.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said police teams arrested 41 anti-social elements after registering 33 FIRs during the operation.

They also seized Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, 197.13 grams of heroin, 14 kilogrammes of poppy husk, 225 litres of illicit liquor and eight mobile phones from them.

"The purpose of this operation was to instill a sense of safety and security among the common people and increase the presence of police force in the field to infuse fear among the anti-social elements," said Shukla.

