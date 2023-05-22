Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday conducted a mock drill on riot control across the state to check the preparedness and alertness of its personnel to tackle untoward situations, it said.

The exercise was conducted on the directions of Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Special Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the mock drill was conducted at all police lines under the supervision of commissioners and senior superintendents.

The police personnel were also asked to use 'Vajras (riot control vehicles)' and water canons under their supervision as part of the drill, he said.

People were called in to act as protesters and rioters during the mock drills and the police personnel exhibited their professional skills to control the mob, Shukla added.

