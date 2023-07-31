Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing spree of cordon and search operations (CASO) against drugs launched by the Punjab Police as per directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Fatehgarh Sahib Police on Monday kicked off a special campaign to sensitise school children about damaging effects of narcotics and drug abuse.

According to Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the fifth CASO was carried out in two districts of Ropar Range including SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. The entire operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSPs— Sandeep Garg (SAS Nagar) and Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal (Fatehgarh Sahib)— were directed to meticulously plan this operation and deploy maximum Police Force.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, while lauding the efforts of Fatehgarh Sahib Police to embark on this distinctive campaign, said that this campaign will help in sensitising the school children about the harmful effects of narcotics, thus, deterring them from falling prey to drugs. The idea to educate school children in the fight against drugs was the brainchild of SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal.

He said that the Police continue to get support from the public as 14 villages from the SAS Nagar district have passed resolutions to oppose and socially boycott drug sellers and make their villages drug-free. Earlier, at least 67 villages and 20 wards of the Sangrur district had passed similar resolutions, while, residents of two notorious areas in district Sri Muktsar Sahib including village Midda and Mohalla Chhajghar of Malout had pledged to stay away from drugs.

Divulging details on the outcome of today’s operation, the Special DGP said that the Police teams have arrested 12 anti-social elements after registering 13 first information reports (FIRs) during the operation. The Police teams have also recovered Rs 2.5 lakhs drug money, 40 grams heroin, 12kg ganja, 2kg sulpha and 1 kg poppy husk from their possession. The operation was supported by the Special Task Force.

Meanwhile, IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar along with SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal kicked off the campaign from Government Middle School, Mahadian in Fatehgarh Sahib by holding an interactive session with the school students.

Dr Ravjot said that when school children are sensitised in an age-appropriate manner, they can become an effective influence group in the fight against drugs. “Not only do the children learn to say no to what might be a dangerous narcotic but also they are encouraged to share with their teachers and counselling groups if they encounter anything out of the ordinary in their surroundings,” she added. (ANI)

