Bathinda (Punjab) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Punjab police on Monday reviewed the overall security arrangements ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Bathinda tomorrow.

The President will attend the convocation ceremonies of the Central University of Punjab and AIIMS in Bathinda.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Priest Arrested for Sex Assault in Canada: Brampton-Based Ashok Kumar Sexually Assaults Woman During Religious Ceremony, Taken Into Custody by Peel Police.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order SPS Parmar said that the police have comprehensive security plans, which ensure proper security arrangements.

"We have come up with a comprehensive security plan, and everything is in place...Proper security arrangements have been made," ADGP Parmar told reporters.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Amount To Be Increased From INR 1,500 to INR 2,100? Never Promised Hike in Payout, Says Ajit Pawar After Presenting Maharashtra Budget 2025-26.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend several events in Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab from March 10 to 12.

The President will grace the convocation ceremonies of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and AIIMS, Bathinda, on March 11. The same evening, the President will attend a civic reception at Mohali, which the government of Punjab will host in her honour, the President's Secretariat said.

On March 12, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Panjab University at Chandigarh.

Earlier today, President Murmu launched a state-level campaign, 'spiritual education for holistic well-being' of Brahma Kumaris in Haryana's Hisar and said that systems built on spirituality remain ethical and sustainable.

"Social, economic, scientific, cultural, political or any other type of system built on spirituality remains ethical and sustainable," President Murmu said while speaking on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the Brahma Kumaris organisation.

The President said that spirituality unites "the entire humanity" by rising above man-made boundaries.

"Social, economic, scientific, cultural, political or any other type of system built on spirituality remains ethical and sustainable. A person who always keeps spiritual consciousness awakened experiences mental and physical health and inner peace," President Murmu said in a release from the President's Secretariat.

The President said that a person who experiences spiritual peace enriches the lives of others with positive energy. She emphasised that the real utility of spiritual peace is not in remaining in isolation. It should be used to build a healthy, strong, and prosperous society and nation.

The President noted that Brahma Kumaris were using spiritual energy for the benefit of the nation and society. She said that the organisation was contributing to many social and national initiatives, such as the campaign against drug abuse, women's empowerment, and environmental conservation, the President's Secretariat said.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the Brahma Kumari family would continue to contribute to the holistic health of people and the overall development of the country based on the strength of spirituality. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)