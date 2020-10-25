Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 25 (ANI): Following a clash between Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force and Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee on Saturday, Amritsar police said action will be taken against culprits after receiving the Medical-Legal Report (MLR) of injured people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Jagmohan Singh said that security forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"The injured have been admitted at the hospital. Further action will be taken based on their report as MLR is awaited. We will take action as per the statement. We have deployed security forces there, they will be there 24x7 in view of law and order situation," Jagmohan Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Vice-President Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa said that after members of Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee were gone, other members of the committee protested outside their gates again.

"We had complained to the police to round them up but police took them away respectfully as if they had carried out a huge feat. After they were gone, their other members protested outside our gates again and tried to damage our vehicles," Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between the SGPC task force and Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee during a protest by the latter over demand of FIRs against SGPC employees regarding 328 missing 'saroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Some persons received injuries in the clashes.

The Satkar Committee members have been staging a protest for approximately 40 days demanding action against culprits over the incidence of missing 'saroops' of the holy book 'Sri Guru Granth Sahib'. (ANI)

