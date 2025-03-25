Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a significant move to enhance public safety and improve the emergency response time, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Tuesday, distributed 165 new smartphones to Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112).

According to a release, the move, initiated in the direction of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, aimed to further streamline the Dial 112 helpline--Public Safety Answering Point. To date, it has already processed over 2.34 crore calls and registered nearly 20.05 lakh cases.

Also Read | 'Black Magic' Performed Near Bombay High Court? Lemons, Sindoor, Black Voodoo Dolls Around Mumbai's Heritage Structure Sparks Buzz.

The smartphones equipped with 5G technology and dual SIM capabilities will serve as backup communication tools alongside the existing Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) installed in ERVs. The state has 258 ERVs, including 241 four-wheelers and 17 two-wheelers, 165 of which are equipped with advanced MDTs and the newly distributed smartphones.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said that each ERV is currently fitted with MDT. Now, in addition to its new smartphones with dual-sims will ensure uninterrupted connectivity, even if one network fails. "This dual-device system is expected to reduce the response time of ERVs significantly," he added.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: Fresh FIR Names Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and Others.

He highlighted the transformative impact of the ERSS-112 system, which has already expanded communication channels to chatbots, social media, and IoT devices, with WhatsApp integration soon to follow.

"The integration of crucial helplines including 1098, 101, 108, and 181 into a unified system, along with the upcoming heat map feature, will revolutionise how we identify and respond to crime hotspots," said the Special DGP, while adding that the heat map will enable to visualise crime hotspots across the state by identifying areas with high concentrations of incidents including snatching, robbery, and other major crimes, enabling more targeted policing.

Terming Dial 112 PSAP as the nerve centre of Punjab's emergency response system, he said that the helpline handles approximately 15,000 calls daily, registering around 1,500 cases.

"Punjab Police is also proposing the procurement of additional ERVs to expand the fleet of vehicles under ERSS to improve coverage across the state and to significantly reduce the response time of vehicles providing immediate help to the citizen," he added.

Meanwhile, ERVs are equipped with dash cameras with 1080p resolution and 256 GB memory cards, portable amplifiers, fire extinguishers, and GPS systems. These upgrades, coupled with Hands-on training as working of MDTs of 2,100 police personnel, reflect the department's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for public safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)