Mumbai, March 25: The Bombay High Court was the centre of attention with talks of "black magic" on Monday, March 24, when bundles containing lemons, red vermilion (sindoor), coconuts, and black voodoo dolls wrapped in newspapers were discovered around the heritage building.

Policemen reported finding these items on at least two sides of the court over the past few days, but due to their connection to black magic, no one dared to remove them. The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, criminalises such practices, making the discovery even more alarming. ‘Black Magic’ Performed at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai? Charitable Trust Claims 8 Pots Containing Human Remains, Hair and Rice Found on Hospital Premises; Alleges INR 1,250-Crore Embezzlement by Former Trustees.

‘Black Magic’ Performed Near Bombay High Court?

Pedestrians were seen carefully avoiding the voodoo dolls as they passed by the bundles. One was placed next to the High Court signboard near Mumbai University, while another was found near a tree by the Oval Maidan exit. Mumbai: CA Accuses Tantrik, His Accomplices of Manipulating Him Psychologically Using ‘Black Magic’, Extorting INR 2 Crore.

A police official said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was responsible for clearing the items, as the bundles were placed on a public footpath. The High Court’s housekeeping staff was contacted to remove the items, but they declined. Lawyers arriving at the court were puzzled as to how, despite strict security and CCTV coverage, the items were placed in such a sensitive area.

