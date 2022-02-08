Bhatinda (Punjab) [India], February 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the Congress and said it had given the state two corrupt CMs in five years of its rule.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said, "Congress gave two corrupt CMs in 5 years. Captain Amarinder Singh whose doors were not open for the people, then came (Charanjit Singh) Channi."

Claiming victory for AAP in the assembly polls, he said that the people of Lambi have made up their minds to bring about a change in Punjab.

Further, the AAP MP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "state needs someone who understands poverty and hunger" remark while announcing Channi as the CM face and said, "the wealth of that poor person (Channi) is Rs 170 crores. Maybe he is poor for Rahul Gandhi."

"Have they visited the houses of the Scheduled Castes (SC) brotherhood that poor man (Channi) represents?" he asked.

Lauding the choices offered to the people of Punjab by AAP, Mann said, "We have given the people those the Dalit community will vote. The Dalits will vote on face value, but that faces will be that of their children, their elders, for whom they will worry about education, health. They will see the face of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

