Tecno Mobile India has officially launched the Pova 5G smartphone today in India. The device has been introduced at an introductory price of Rs 19,999. It will be made available for sale from February 14 via Amazon India. Customers purchasing the handset will get a free power bank worth Rs 1,999. Tecno Pova 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Launched.

Tecno Pova 5G (Photo Credits: Tecno)

Tecno Pova 5G gets a 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. For optics, it sports a 50MP main lens, a 2MP secondary shooter and an AI snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Presenting the all-new #POVA5G: 👉 India's fastest 5G smartphone in the segment 👉 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Processor 👉 Upto 11GB RAM with Memory fusion 👉 6.9 FHD+ Dot-In Display 👉50MP AI Triple Rear Camera & much more! pic.twitter.com/vmXIBJUUlk — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) February 8, 2022

The device comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Tecno Pova 5G also comes with Panther Game Engine 2.0 support that assures powerful and a dynamic game performance by bringing down the power consumption and heat. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G and a USB Type-C port.

