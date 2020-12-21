Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Punjab recorded 338 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the state's infection tally to 1,63,378, while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,212, according to a medical bulletin.

Currently, there are 5,408 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Among other districts, Mohali reported 74 fresh cases, Hoshiarpur 45 and Ludhiana 39.

A total of 535 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. The number of cured persons now stands at 1,52,758, the bulletin said.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 113 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 36,87,114 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

