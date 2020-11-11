Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) As many as 703 fresh COVID-19 infections took Punjab's case count to 1,39,184 on Wednesday, while 31 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,389, according to a health department bulletin.

The fresh cases were reported from Mohali (119), Ludhiana (103) and Jalandhar (100), among other districts, the bulletin said.

Four deaths each were reported from Patiala and Mohali; three each from Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Moga; two each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Sangrur; and one each from Amritsar, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran, it stated.

A total of 460 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,29,549, the bulletin said.

There are 5,246 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 156 are on oxygen support, it added.

So far, a total of 28,01,305 samples have been collected for testing in the state, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

