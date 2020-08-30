Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) Punjab has reported a record 56 fatalities due to the coronavirus and the death toll in the state now stands at 1,404, according to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday.

Earlier, the maximum deaths reported in a day was 51.

The COVID-19 tally has increased to 52,526 after 1,689 cases were reported in the state on Sunday, it said.

Fifteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Patiala, seven from Jalandhar, five from Sangrur, four each from Bathinda and Kapurthala, three from Amritsar and two each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur, and one each from Ferozepur, Pathankot, Muktsar, Mohali, Faridkot and Moga districts, as per the medical bulletin.

Among the places which reported new cases were Ludhiana (273), Patiala (188), Jalandhar (150), Mohali (148), Gurdaspur (136), Amritsar (111), Fazilka (68) and Bathinda (65).

A total of 1,656 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far 35,747 people have been cured of the infection, the bulletin said.

There are 15,375 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Seventy-seven critical patients are on ventilator support while 474 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With a collection of 19,667 more samples for COVID-19 testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 10,46,132 in the state, it said.

