Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Punjab Revenue Officers Association on Friday donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid flood-hit families. Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian lauded the initiative, calling it an inspiring act of social responsibility.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD), the contribution was presented to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian at his office here at the Punjab Civil Secretariat. by the office-bearers Tehsildar Sukcharan Singh Channi, Tehsildar Harminder Singh Gholia, Naib Tehsildar Harjot Singh, and Naib Tehsildar Pawan Kumar on behalf of their association.

Also Read | Karnataka Food Poisoning: Over 80 Children Admitted to Hospital in Belagavi and Vijayanagar As Students Fall Ill After Consuming Food in School.

As per the release, the Revenue Minister said that the Association has set an inspiring example of social responsibility by extending a helping hand to those in distress. He said that such collective contributions will ensure crucial relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected people of Punjab.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a high-level meeting with officials to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas of the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Manipur on August 13, Will Launch Various Development Projects Worth INR 8,500 Crore.

He interacted with all Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing and directed them to ensure that comprehensive surveys of crop, livestock, and household damage are conducted without delay.

Mann reiterated that Punjab will provide the highest compensation in the country to affected families. "This is not just an announcement. Unlike earlier times when farmers were given meagre cheques of Rs 26, this time, strict instructions have been issued to DCs to ensure fair and transparent assessment. I belong to a farming family; my own fields have been submerged in the past. I know the pain," he said.

The CM announced that special girdawari (damage assessment) reports would be compiled within 30-40 days, with compensation distribution starting within a month. Farmers whose crops are completely damaged will be given Rs 20,000 per acre, while compensation for loss of cattle, such as cows and buffaloes, will be Rs 37,500 each. Families whose houses have collapsed or become uninhabitable due to flooding will also be covered under the 100 per cent damage category.

Mann further stated that while the SDRF guidelines permit only Rs 6,800 compensation, Punjab will top it up to ensure affected families receive Rs 40,000. "This is not the time to be stingy. Relief cheques are ready, and people will start receiving them around Diwali," he assured.

So far, 55 flood-related deaths have been confirmed, and compensation has already been released to 42 families. For the remaining cases, where heirs are missing or bodies are yet to be recovered, the government is making arrangements to settle claims. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)