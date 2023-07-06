Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) A revenue official posted in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya was arrested in a bribery case, Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday.

Manjit Singh was held on Wednesday for demanding Rs 10,000 from one Rampal, a resident of village Ucchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district, the VB said in an official statement here.

According to Rampal, who later filed a complaint, Manjit Singh sought the bribe in lieu of the mutation of land.

After preliminary investigation, a team of the Vigilance Bureau arrested Singh and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

