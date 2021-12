Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported 41 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,04,133, according to a health bulletin.

With no COVID-related death reported in the state, the toll remained unchanged at 16,636.

Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 17 cases, followed by five each in Pathankot and Patiala.

The number of active cases rose to 335 from 314 on Thursday.

Twenty more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,162, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,754.

The death remained unchanged at 1,078 as no fatality was reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city was 103 while the number of cured persons was 64,573.

