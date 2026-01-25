Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 25 (ANI): The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, revealed that they had identified a major link within a cross-border narco-terror network with the arrest of Satnam Singh, an official said.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the accused facilitated terror financing by routing heroin trafficking proceeds through his personal bank account and UPI credentials at the direction of a Pakistan-based smuggler. This module has been connected to major drug and arms seizures, as well as the November 2025 grenade attack in Sirsa, Haryana.

The DJP said, "In an intelligence-led operation, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), SAS Nagar busts a key financial link of an inter-state and cross-border narco-terror module with the arrest of Satnam Singh. Preliminary investigations reveals that the accused facilitated terror financing by allowing his bank account and UPI credentials to be used for routing proceeds of heroin trafficking, acting at the behest of a #Pakistan-based drug smuggler. The network has been linked to significant heroin recoveries, illegal arms trafficking, and the grenade attack that occurred in Sirsa, #Haryana, in November 2025. @PunjabPoliceInd zero-tolerance approach is focused on dismantling narco-terror networks by striking at their financial and logistical core. We remain resolute in safeguarding national security and will pursue relentless, decisive action against all elements involved in anti-national activities."

On January 15, two people were apprehended in connection with a cross-border drug smuggling module that was busted by the Ferozepur Police, officials said on Thursday.

Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the police made a recovery of 4.013 kg of heroin.

He said that the recovered consignment was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, according to preliminary investigations. He added that backward linkages had been established, pointing to alleged cross-border connections underlying the operation.An FIR has been filed at the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur. (ANI)

