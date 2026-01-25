New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Himachal on the occasion of Statehood Day.

On the occasion, the Congress MP also noted the contributions of the state's people.

"Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of the land of the gods, Himachal Pradesh, on Full Statehood Day. Honoring Himachal's unique culture, distinct civilization, and golden past, former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi granted it the status of a full state. The people of Himachal have continuously enriched the state through tireless hard work, struggle, and unity. I wish well-being to all residents of the state", Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also greeted all the residents of "Devbhoomi" Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day.

He took to X, posting, "Heartfelt greetings to all residents of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Himachal, brimming with natural beauty and cultural treasures, is a beautiful and prosperous state. I wish for the continuous success and progress of the state."

Along with that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the state's 56th Statehood Day.

"Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of full statehood day to all family members of Himachal Pradesh, the confluence of nature and culture. With their extraordinary talent and valor, they have always served Mother India. I wish for their bright future as well as the prosperity of this divine land," PM Modi said in a post on X in hindi.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also congratulated people on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations on the 56th Statehood Day of Himachal Pradesh. Statehood Day is a symbol of Himachal Pradesh's glorious journey, struggles, and collective unity. This day provides us the opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to build a self-reliant, prosperous, and green Himachal, drawing inspiration from our golden past. A developed and strong Himachal will be built with public cooperation," CM Sukhu said on X. (ANI)

