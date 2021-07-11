Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 11 (ANI): Punjab government has decided to develop smart playgrounds in government schools, said Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday.

In an official statement to the press, the Cabinet Minister said that the education department has approved a grant of Rs 9.10 crore for the development of smart playgrounds in primary and middle schools in the first round of smart playground project.

Vijay Inder Singla said that as their government has drastically improved the infrastructure of government schools by introducing smart school policy, now the project to develop smart playgrounds have been initiated. He said that sports and other extra-curricular activities are equally important for students as compared to the curricular activities. He added that besides ensuring physical growth of the students, games also helps in nurturing leadership qualities as a sportsman always maintain positive attitude and high morale.

Singla further said that the Congress led state government has ensured growth in every field of school education which was also visible from the success of the students and education department as well. He said that apart from the other achievements, Punjab has been placed on the top of Performance Grading Index (PGI) which was released by the Union government on the basis of 70 parameters of school education.

The cabinet minister said that apart from introducing new initiatives and reforms, their government has also ensured transparency at every administrative step of education sector. He said that more than 21,000 transfers have been made on the basis of Online Teacher Transfer policy which provides chances to the teachers to get transferred on better locations on the basis of their performance only. He added that the parents have also reposed trust in the government schools as around 5.5 lakh children have been shifted from private to government schools. (ANI)

