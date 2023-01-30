Amritsar, Jan 30 (PTI) Punjab Vigilance Bureau has started assessing the properties of former Deputy Chief Minister O P Soni acting on a complaint of disproportionate assets lodged against him, a senior police officer said on Monday.

"All properties in the name of O P Soni are being assessed by the team of VB," Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Varinder Singh said.

Also Read | LIC Says Exposure to Adani Group Less Than 1% of Its AUM, Read Full Statement Here.

"In this connection today, VB sleuths started assessment of his farmhouse at D R Enclave near the Airport.. Thereafter, VB would start its next course of action by summoning Soni to join investigation," he said.

Last year, Soni, a Congress politician, had appeared before the VB in Amritsar and joined investigation. Before demitting his office, he had promised to give the bureau all details of his moveable and immovable properties.

Also Read | Budget 2023: From Fiscal Deficit to Public Account and More; Complex Terminologies and Their Meanings Explained.

The investigation is a result of an anonymous complaint the bureau had received accusing Soni of amassing properties beyond his known sources of income.

Soni was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous Congress regime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)