Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] January 4 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, arrested deed writer Vasika Navees, alias Jaspal Singh, on Thursday for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the name of revenue officials.

The arrested accused is a resident of Mohalla Kot Mangal Singh, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the state VB said this case has been registered against the accused on the basis of an investigation of a complaint lodged at the Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line by Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana.

The complainant informed in his online complaint that he had registered a sale deed for his plot situated at New Janta Nagar, Ludhiana, from the office of Sub Registrar Ludhiana Central on November 7, 2023.

The above-mentioned deed writer was pressuring him to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000 for accomplishing his work from the officials of Sub Registrar Ludhiana Central.

The complainant has recorded the conversation that took place with the said accused, Jaspal Singh and filed this online complaint with audio evidence with the VB.

He further informed that during the investigation, it came to light that the said accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the name of revenue officials to get the sale deed of the plot in question. The role of officials of Sub Regisrar (Central) Ludhiana would be examined during the probe, he added. (ANI)

