New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday held that the purpose of investigation is to bring out the true picture of a case in all its fairness and not only to collect material to corroborate the allegations of the complainant against the accused.

Special Judge Bhupinder Singh made the observations while directing the CBI to hand over statements of certain bank officials, which it had recorded during its investigation but did not file along with the charge sheet, to accused Upender Dubey, T Sreekanthan and Ashok Kumar Gupta in a bank fraud case.

"The purpose of investigation is to bring out the true picture of the matter in all its fairness and not only to collect material to corroborate the allegations of the complainant against the accused. If any material comes to light during investigation which may be of any help to the accused to build up his case to show his innocence, the same can never be allowed to remain in dark just for the reasons that it may not be favourable to the case of the prosecution," the judge said.

The case was registered in January 2016 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code for various offences, including corruption, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery.

The CBI has filed the present charge-sheet against nine accused persons.

The court was hearing applications filed by the accused persons seeking statements by certain persons in the case which were recorded by the CBI during its investigation but were not filed along with the charge sheet.

The CBI had told the court that it was not relying on the statement of those persons.

The accused said in their applications that those un-relied documents were essential and pivotal for the just and proper adjudication of the instant case.

They alleged that the investigating agency had adopted pick and choose policy.

The CBI had opposed the applications, saying that the statements of those in question were "suspect public servants" and as such their statements cannot be treated at par with the statements of the remaining witnesses who have been cited as prosecution witnesses.

