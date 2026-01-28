New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Top political leaders across India including, Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Dhivakumar, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Brar, expressed heartfelt condolences following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near the runway of Baramati Airport on Wednesday morning.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences via a post on X. In his post, Dhami wrote, "The news of the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar Ji, the popular people's leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who was lifelong dedicated to public service, in an air accident is extremely heartbreaking. He always worked with compassion and commitment for the welfare of the person standing in the last row of society. I pray to God that all the departed noble souls in this accident attain a place at His divine feet, and that the bereaved family members and supporters are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. / / AUM shaaNti / / "

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to X to convey his grief, describing the news as "shocking and deeply saddening." He paid tribute to Pawar's long service in public life and his contributions to Maharashtra politics. "His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters, and prayers for strength in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Shivakumar wrote.

Echoing this sentiment, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, offered his sincere sympathies, expressing hope that Pawar's soul may attain peace. His message extended to Pawar's family, colleagues, and the people of Maharashtra, as the state grappled with the sudden loss of its longest serving Deputy Chief Minister.

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also took to X to mourn the untimely death of Pawar, sharing his "deepest condolences" with the bereaved family and friends. "Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji in a plane crash. Share my deepest condolences with the bereaved family and friends," he wrote on X.

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members. Further details about the crash are awaited. (ANI)

