Ahmedabad, Jun 11 (PTI) Health authorities have issued a notice to a private hospital in Gandhinagar district for admitting two coronavirus positive persons despite not having permission to treat such patients, officials said on Thursday.

The two patients have now been shifted to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, Collector Kuldeep Arya said.

Also Read | MEA Says 1.65 Lakh Indians Have Returned to India, Including 29,034 Migrant Workers, 12,774 Students & 11,241 Professionals: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

Chief District Health Officer M H Solanki on Wednesday issued the notice to Shreeji Hospital, located at Dehgam town in Gandhinagar.

As per the notice, the hospital has been asked to explain in two days as to why it admitted the two COVID-19 patients, despite knowing the fact that it is not a designated hospital for the treatment ofthe viral infection.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar Attacks Lalu-Rabri Duo for Misgovernance, Compares it With His 15 Years of Ruling The State.

The collector said many a times it happens that normal patients under treatment for some other ailments in private hospitals later on test positive for coronavirus.

"We are waiting for the hospital's response to find out if these patients tested positive later on, or the hospital is actually guilty of admitting them claiming it is authorised to do the treatment," Arya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)